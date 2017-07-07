All Sections

July 7, 2017

Centaur sells home interest division, including Period Living and Real Homes, to future for £32m

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Future has bought Centaur’s home interest titles for £32m.

The magazines include: Homebuilding & Renovating, Period Living and Real Homes. There are also seven exhibitions.

Together the division made revenue in 2016 of “12.8m and profit (EBITDA) of £3.9m.

Future chief executive Zillah Byng-Thorne said: “Centaur’s Home Interest division will significantly add to our scale and momentum, while further diversifying our revenue streams, as we continue to build a global platform business for specialist media with data at its heart.

“The Home Interest division brings a strong management team and market-leading access to an attractive new vertical with clear growth potential. Home Interest’s brands, market position, industry-leading events and quality content are a strong fit and will further reinforce our position as a trusted destination for consumers and for our customers.

“We have a track record in profitably integrating acquisitions and we expect the acquisition of Centaur’s Home Interest division to be materially earnings-enhancing in the first full year of ownership.”

The move comes after a strategy at Centaur in recent years of moving away from print publishing.

Read the announcement in full.

 

 

 

