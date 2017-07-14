All Sections

July 14, 2017

Cambridge News restructure putting seven jobs at risk as cuts to fall on design and features teams

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Seven journalists are facing redundancy as Trinity Mirror looks to restructure the design and features team at daily newspaper the Cambridge News.

Four design roles and three features roles are at risk under the plans. The restructure will also see Cambridge Magazine and Cambridge Business Magazine merged into a single title.

Trinity Mirror has declined to comment. A month-long consultation on the proposals is currently underway.

Trinity Mirror has faced increased competition in Cambridge following the launch of rival daily the Cambridge Independent, owned by Iliffe Media, in September last year. The paper is edited by former News editor Paul Brackley.

The News has an average daily circulation of 13,000 according to ABC figures to the end of December 2016.

