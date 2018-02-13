Cait Fitzsimons appointed editor of 5 News

Cait Fitzsimons has been appointed as the new editor of 5 News.

Fitzsimons has worked as deputy editor on the news programme for four years and played an “integral part” in its relaunch and return to ITN’s headquarters in Grays Inn Road, London, last year.

She started out as a news assistant when 5 News was launched in 1997.

Fitzsimons said: “I began my career at 5 News so I couldn’t be more pleased and excited to become editor, leading its brilliant and hard-working team.

“It’s a newsroom that dares to be different, telling distinctive and compelling human stories that connect with our viewers’ lives.

“I want to continue that tradition – and looking ahead there’s a real opportunity to reach a key audience that may not feel served by other news programmes.”

During her career, Fitzsimons has also worked as a programme editor at Sky News and ITV News.

While at Sky she was part of the team that won a Bafta for its coverage of the Soham murders in 2002 and covered the aftermath of the 2004 Asian tsunami on location in Thailand.

She worked on the re-launched News at Ten while at ITV News, as well its 2010 election programme and Royal Wedding coverage.

Ben Frow, Channel 5’s director of programmes, said: “With her passion and enthusiasm for high quality news, Cait has been at the heart of agenda-driving campaigns on issues ranging from harassment to mental health.

“Building on our reputation for delivering accessible and popular news that speaks to people throughout the UK is very important to Channel 5. Cait fully understands our audience and is perfectly placed to drive our news service forward.”

ITN chief executive John Hardie said: “Cait has a deep understanding of both the 5 newsroom itself but also the service’s unique remit and audience. I have no doubt that she will be an innovative and excellent editor.”

Fitzsimons takes over from Rachel Corp, who is now deputy/acting editor of ITV News. Both 5 News and ITV News are part of ITN.

Corp was named 5 News editor after Cristina Nicolotti Squires left to become director of content for Sky News in January last year.

5 News claims to have up to 5.2m viewers tuning in every week.

Its 5pm bulletin is fronted by former BBC presenter Sian Williams with the 6.30pm bulletin hosted by former Sky News presenter Claudia-Liza Armah who joined ITN at the end of last year.