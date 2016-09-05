C of E bishop beat Sunday newspaper to story by revealing in The Guardian that he is in gay relationship

The bishop of Grantham revealed in The Guardian that he is gay on Saturday because he believed the information was going to be revealed by a Sunday newspaper.

He is the first serving Church of England bishop to reveal publicly that he is gay and in a relationship.

Nicholas Chamberlain told The Guardian: “It was not my decision to make a big thing about coming out.

“People know I’m gay, but it’s not the first thing I’d say to anyone. Sexuality is part of who I am, but it’s my ministry that I want to focus on.”

The Sunday Times yesterday published a letter in which 14 Church of England clergy revealed they have married their gay partners in defiance of a church rules.

One of those signing the letter said he believed there were ten other serving bishops who were gay, in addition to Chamberlain.