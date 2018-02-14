Buzzfeed UK launch editor Luke Lewis moves to i paper in new head of audience development role

The i has appointed former Buzzfeed UK editor-in-chief Luke Lewis to the newly created role of head of audience development for the inews website.

The role will focus on reaching new audiences and increasing engagement in “key content areas” covering news, lifestyle, entertainment, money, travel, sport and video, a spokesperson said.

Lewis will also oversee the hiring of ten new roles to the i’s digital team, and will work with the commercial team on advertising solutions.

He will also work with the wider teams at i publisher Johnston Press on content projects across the group.

The i publisher Johnston Press has said digital audiences for the i averaged over 1.4m unique browsers a month in 2017, up 45 per cent year-on-year and that digital growth remains its “strategic priority”.

As founding editor-in-chief, Lewis was part of Buzzfeed UK’s launch in 2013 and also served as the company’s head of European growth.

Editor of the i, Oly Duff, said: “We are delighted to welcome Luke to the i team. He has a superb track record in building audience for smart, challenger news brands – and in developing new talent.

“[Website] inews.co.uk has won recognition for delivering bitesize news, views and culture for mobile. We’re now scaling that up and looking forward to the next exciting chapter with Luke as we grow.”

Johnston Press announced 21 new editorial roles earlier this month and stands to employ 30 BBC-funded local democracy reporters.

Picture: i paper