
March 13, 2018

Businessman takes Google to court in second 'right to be forgotten' case in two weeks

By PA Media Lawyer Twitter

A second businessman who wants Google to stop linking his name to internet media reports about a past crime has begun a High Court battle.

The man was convicted of “conspiracy to intercept business communications in a business context” 11 years ago, a High Court judge has been told.

He says his conviction is legally spent and he says he has a right to be forgotten, but Google has refused to delist the information.

Mr Justice Warby is hearing evidence at a High Court hearing in London which is expected to end later this week.

The judge last week finished dealing with similar issues at a trial involving another businessman.

He is expected to produce a ruling covering both cases on a date yet to be fixed.

Lawyers say it is the first time such “right to be forgotten” claims have been tried in England.

Mr Justice Warby has ruled that neither man can be named in reports of proceedings.

