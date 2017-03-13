Business news website for Scotland launches with three new editorial jobs created

Trinity Mirror has launched a business news website to accompany its Scottish Business Insider magazine, creating three new web-only editorial roles.

The free-to-access Insider.co.uk will provide Scottish businesses with a mix of live breaking news, analysis and economic data both online and in a morning email bulletin.

The site, run by a team of six journalists, will be funded by advertising, sponsorship and associated events with content created just for the web and taken from the magazine.

Pre-launch, more than 30,000 articles were loaded on to Insider.co.uk to provide a content base.

Commercial director Michele Aaen said: “At a time of significant national and international developments, there has never been a greater need for business leaders to be informed than now. We are being disruptive, leading the way with a service no one else is offering.”

Editor Ken Symon said: “We want Insider.co.uk to be the go-to site for live Scottish business and so we want to hear the views from business people on what information they most need to run and grow their businesses.”

Managing director Allan Rennie added: “At a time of uncertainty over Brexit, Trump and Indyref2 there is a thirst for serious business news, analysis and data. Insider is not political but we have a brilliant team of journalists who will unashamedly champion Scottish business.”

Media Scotland was created in 2011 following the merger of Trinity Mirror titles The Record and Sunday Mail with Scottish and Universal Newspapers.

In April last year the group launched Glasgow Live, which it claims is the city’s most read website.

Scottish Business Insider magazine has an average total monthly circulation of 7,585 copies, according to ABC figures to June last year.