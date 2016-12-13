British journalist John Cantlie looks 'pale and emaciated' in latest Islamic State propaganda video

A new video by Islamic State (IS) involving a British journalist who was kidnapped over four years ago suggests his condition has deteriorated, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The video was released last week and shows John Cantlie, a photojournalist whose work has appeared in The Sunday Times, The Sun and The Sunday Telegraph, on the streets of Mosul.

He is seen interviewing residents and talking about the destruction of the city’s bridges, according to RSF.

RSF said: “He looks pale and emaciated in the footage, indicating that he has suffered a dramatic physical change since his last appearance in an IS video in July.”

It is the 12th IS propaganda video to use Cantlie and the third this year, according to the NGO. He has also written for the jihadist group.

RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said: “We roundly condemn this obscene use of British journalist John Cantlie in videos.

“Islamic State has been using him for propaganda purposes in Syria and Iraq for the past two years. His detention and exploitation amount to unspeakable acts of torture. We urge the British government to do everything possible to obtain his release and get him home safely.”

Cantlie was kidnapped in November 2012 along with US reporter James Foley in Syria, and then sold on to IS. Foley was later beheaded.

RSF believes that around 21 professional and non-professional journalists and media contributors are currently held hostage by IS in Iraq and Syria.