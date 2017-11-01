British Journalism Awards showcase: From Aleppo to Grenfell, the finest features journalism of the last year

With 50 entries, Features Journalism was one of the most hotly contested categories of this year’s British Journalism Awards.

The eight finalists covered a huge variety of subjects. All of the shortlisted work was judged to have excelled in terms of the specific British Journalism Awards criteria: revelation, interest to the public and serving the public interest.

The winner will be announced at the awards dinner on 11 December at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms.

Press Gazette will be showcasing all the shortlisted work in the next few weeks. Click here to see the full list of British Journalism Awards finalists.

Ian Birrell, Mail on Sunday:

It looks like a scene from a zombie movie. But this photo is all too real…an Ohio cop tries to revive two addicts zonked out in their car from the deadly drug – up to 50 times more powerful than heroin – that has flooded America and turned it into a long of…THE LIVING DEAD

The assassins with the model looks who took out Kim Jong-un’s half-brother with WMD- grade poison won’t stop there. A dissident dubbed ‘Enemy Zero’ is still their top target – and, in a gripping interview, he reveals a terrifying life in the shadow of… KIM’s KILL LIST

Standing in the ruins of the birthplace of Isis – just yards from the front line – our man’s gripping dispatch on the bloody battle for Mosul… the jihadi capital one general says will fall within two days – DEATH THROES OF THE CALIPHATE

Tom Parry, Daily Mirror:

I came looking for a new life… now I live in a tent on Oxford St and it’s -2C

Hamdi is so hungry that her body’s defence system has failed… she looks ready to die

116 of our school friends died that awful day…we feel guilty that we lived

Christina Lamb, The Sunday Times:

Christina Lamb has been covering war for the past 30 years: This is the hardest story she has ever written

The new slave trade

Faces of defiance

Lucy Bannerman, The Times:

MY BROTHER, THE KILLER

Eleanor Steafel, The Telegraph:

A&E needs total system overhaul if it’s to cope, says hospital which revolutionised its emergency care

I talked about having a baby with Tara, I can’t believe she’s gone

Searching for the Grenfell Tower missing: One family’s frantic hunt for their baby

Richard Pendlebury, Daily Mail:

CHRISTMAS IN HELL

Despicable establishment stitch-up to keep Sergeant Blackman locked away for life

Inside the city of hell and an appalling affront to humanity: Our veteran war reporter has covered many bloody conflicts but nothing prepared him for the horror of Aleppo

Partition Voices, BBC Radio 4:

http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08z9p9w

Grace Macaskill, Daily Mirror/ Sunday Mirror:

Some people will say I’m selfish but every day is a struggle from start to end so I have made the decision to die

We had a wonderful, 49 years together. That’s why I chose to support Andrew when it mattered most…in the moment he took his own life