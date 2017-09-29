All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 29, 2017

British film-maker Mehmet Aksov believed to have been killed by IS in Raqqa

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

A British film-maker is understood to have been killed in Syria by Islamic State militants.

Mehmet Aksoy, 32, who grew up in England, is believed to have joined a Kurdish military force, The People’s Defence Units, working as a press officer.

Timeline

He was killed on Tuesday morning in a Daesh attack while he was on duty in Raqqa, according to the YPG website.

The website says Aksoy was the founder and editor-in-chief of Kurdish Question, which examines the problems of the Kurdish people and other ethnic groups.

It says he completed a university education in film-making and produced pieces for cinema, literature and other fields of art, with a series of short films and poetry.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “The UK has advised for some time against all travel to Syria. As all UK consular services are suspended in Syria, it is extremely difficult to confirm the whereabouts and status of British nationals in the country.”

Aladdin Sinayic, a close friend of Mr Aksoy’s from London, told the BBC: “Mehmet never fought, the plan was never to fight.

“He told me there are better ways. He wanted to tell the stories of the fighters there, he had so much respect for them, and Mehmet was loved by everybody.”

Aksoy is believed to be the fifth British citizen to die while working alongside the Kurds in Syria.

Luke Rutter, from Birkenhead, was killed in Raqqa on July 5, and former chef Ryan Lock, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, shot himself to avoid falling captive to IS last December.

Dean Evans, 22, a dairy farmer from Reading, Berkshire, died in the city of Manbij in July last year, and former Royal Marine Konstandinos Erik Scurfield, 25, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, died in the northern village of Tel Khuzela in March 2015.

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

six − 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Press regulator Impress bans own chief executive from dealing with major Fleet Street publishers after anti-press tweets Press regulator Impress bans own chief executive from dealing with major Fleet Street publishers after anti-press tweets
  2. BBC says Kuenssberg will not speak at Tory conference after Canary story suggesting otherwise BBC says Kuenssberg will not speak at Tory conference after Canary story suggesting otherwise
  3. Final editor of Bedfordshire on Sunday publishes full version of editorial attacking Trinity Mirror cutbacks Final editor of Bedfordshire on Sunday publishes full version of editorial attacking Trinity Mirror cutbacks
  4. Jeremy Corbyn goads Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre saying British people saw through paper's 14-page attack on Labour Jeremy Corbyn goads Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre saying British people saw through paper's 14-page attack on Labour
  5. Regional newspapers were 'significantly inaccurate' in reports of employment tribunal decision, rules IPSO Regional newspapers were 'significantly inaccurate' in reports of employment tribunal decision, rules IPSO

Latest Jobs

Nick Robinson's Steve Hewlett Memorial Lecture: We need to 're-make the case for impartiality' in the news media
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE