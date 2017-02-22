British Breitbart journalist Milo Yiannopoulos resigns over child sex comments

Breitbart News journalist Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned after coming under fire for comments on sexual relationships between boys and men.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Tuesday, the British journalist and provocative public speaker apologised for his remarks.

Yiannopoulos said his experiences as a victim of sexual abuse as a teenager made him feel he could say outrageous things on the subject.

He said that was a mistake, and said he never intended to suggest sexual abuse of minors is okay.

On Monday he was disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference after video of his remarks was promoted through social media by a conservative blog.

Publisher Simon & Schuster announced it would cancel the publication of his upcoming book, Dangerous.

He said in a statement: “I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately.”

In an online video clip last year he said the age of consent was “not this black-and-white thing” and that relationships “between younger boys and older men … can be hugely positive experiences”.

At a press conference he said: “Anyone who suggests I turn a blind eye to illegal activity or to the abuse of minors is unequivocally wrong … To repeat: I do not support paedophilia. It is a disgusting crime of which I have personally been a victim.”

He added: “I will not apologise for dealing with my life experiences in the best way that I can, which is humour. No one can tell me or anyone else who has lived through sexual abuse how to deal with those emotions.”

Last year Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter for allegedly encouraging abuse.