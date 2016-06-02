Bristol Post's Gavin Thompson appointed editor of Western Daily Press

Former Bristol Post assistant editor (business) Gavin Thompson has been appointed editor of the Western Daily Press.

Both titles are owned by Trinity Mirror, who announced the move today.

Thompson has spent seven years on the Post, including four as the paper’s chief sub-editor. He has also worked on the news desks at the Hull Daily Mail, Aberdeen Press and Journal and the Gloucestershire Echo, though he began his career on the Somerset Country Gazette.

Thompson said: “The Western Daily Press is produced by a talented and experienced team of journalists and I’m excited about leading them as we work to ensure the newspaper has a sustainable future as bright as its remarkable past.

“To achieve that we need to deliver a consistently brilliant daily read which reflects the interests and passions of the people of the West. I can’t wait to get started.”

Thompson has been on the Editors of the Future internal talent programme. He will begin his new role on Monday 6 June.

Mike Norton, editor-in-chief for Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Dorset said: “Gavin brings both editorial and commercial expertise to the Western Daily Press. He will be a real asset to the paper.”