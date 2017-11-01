All Sections

November 1, 2017

Bristol Observer newspaper closing as a result of 'changing reader habits', says Trinity Mirror

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Free weekly newspaper The Bristol Observer is to close next month.

Owner Trinity Mirror said the decision to cease publication had been “driven by changing reader habits and customer needs”.

The Observer, a sister paper to daily the Bristol Post, will publish its last edition on 30 November.

No staff roles are affected by the closure, Press Gazette understands.

News for the Bristol area will continue to be covered by the Post in print and bristolpost.co.uk online.

The Observer is the latest former Local World title to be closed by Trinity Mirror after it bought the group in a deal worth £220m.

First published in the 1960s, the Observer has four editions across Bristol with a combined distribution of nearly 55,000 each week (ABC figures to December 2016).

