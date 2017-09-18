Brighton's Argus Appeal charity honoured with Queen's Award for 60 years of fundraising

A charity launched by Brighton’s daily Argus newspaper 60 years ago has been presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Argus said: “The charity has given hundreds of thousands of pounds over the years to pay for life-changing operations and equipment for sick children and given cash boosts to community projects and other charities helping good causes.”

Argus appeal patron Nicholas Owen is pictured with managing director Tony Portelli and the charity trustees at the award presentation event.

More details on the Argus website.