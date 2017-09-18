All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 18, 2017

Brighton's Argus Appeal charity honoured with Queen's Award for 60 years of fundraising

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

A charity launched by Brighton’s daily Argus newspaper 60 years ago has been presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Argus said: “The charity has given hundreds of thousands of pounds over the years to pay for life-changing operations and equipment for sick children and given cash boosts to community projects and other charities helping good causes.”

Argus appeal patron Nicholas Owen is pictured with managing director Tony Portelli and the charity trustees at the award presentation event.

More details on the Argus website.

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 + 19 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Manchester Evening News launches localised Oldham edition following closure of the Evening Chronicle Manchester Evening News launches localised Oldham edition following closure of the Evening Chronicle
  2. Mail on Sunday censured by IPSO for 'misleading' story which claimed 'world leaders were duped over global warming' Mail on Sunday censured by IPSO for 'misleading' story which claimed 'world leaders were duped over global warming'
  3. ABC national press circulation figures: Mirror titles were the biggest fallers in August ABC national press circulation figures: Mirror titles were the biggest fallers in August
  4. Wilmington to shut down Solicitors Journal after 160 years in print Wilmington to shut down Solicitors Journal after 160 years in print
  5. Backlash at Birmingham Mail over latest cuts as journalists back no-confidence vote in editor Marc Reeves Backlash at Birmingham Mail over latest cuts as journalists back no-confidence vote in editor Marc Reeves

Latest Jobs

Independent Press Standards Organisation urged to rethink ban on membership for most news agencies
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE