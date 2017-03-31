All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
March 31, 2017

Brexit, Trump and Piers Morgan: Hitwise reports 'incredible' growth in UK online news consumption

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

UK news consumption online has grown “incredibly” over the last year according to online readership analysis company Hitwise.

It said in a new report: “In the UK, news consumption online has grown
incredibly over the past year and continues to do so in 2017.

Timeline

“This is largely due to key events, namely Brexit and Trump, which have dominated the headlines.”

It said that one in nine visits online were to news and media sites in 2016, up from one in ten in 2015.

It also revealed a league table of the newspaper websites where readers spend the most time.

This shows that Mail Online readers spend the longest per visit by some margin, at 7 minutes and 48 seconds on average.

Mail Online is also the UK’s most popular newspaper website, attracting more than 15m unique browsers per day (according to ABC).

A Daily Express story about Piers Morgan being “fired” from Good Morning Britain was the most third most-read UK newspaper story online in February, according to the report.

The lighthearted piece did not quite fulfil the promise of the headline and revealed how Morgan was shifted to the side of the sofa when comedian Jon Culshaw appeared on the programme and mimicked him.

A Guardian report on Donald Trump’s US travel ban was the most-read story.

Guardian live blogs on UK politics took places four and five. Further Trump stories were the eighth and ninth most read UK newspaper online articles, according to Hitwise.  The research from Hitwise also offers insight into how news content is consumed throughout the day by readers of the top seven UK newspaper brands online: Mail Online, Telegraph, Sun, Express, Mirror, Independent and Guardian.


And it reveals how canny use of the right search terms in headlines can help news providers grab the most clicks on trending news topics.

In early February The Independent’s coverage if the relaunch of Nokia’s 3310 mobile phone was the most popular because, according to Hitwise, it made use of popular search words “relaunch” and “reliable” in its headline.

UK news websites ranked in terms of their share of traffic to stories about the relaunch of the Nokia 3310:

Download the Hitwise News in 2017 report here

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

six + 13 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Spot the difference: Guardian sends 'bullying' legal letter to Martial Arts Guardian because titles could be 'confused'
  2. Met Police PR chief says officers were 'extremely upset' by Times front page image Met Police PR chief says officers were 'extremely upset' by Times front page image
  3. Acclaimed former foreign correspondent Maggie O'Kane among latest senior journalists to leave under Guardian cuts Acclaimed former foreign correspondent Maggie O'Kane among latest senior journalists to leave under Guardian cuts
  4. MP laments 'real loss for Cambridge' after daily drops decade of stories from its website MP laments 'real loss for Cambridge' after daily drops decade of stories from its website
  5. BBC apologises after including plug for Brut on Radio 4's Today programme BBC apologises after including plug for Brut on Radio 4's Today programme

Latest Jobs

Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was only individual offered hospitality at Downing Street in last quarter of 2016
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE