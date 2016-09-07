All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 7, 2016

Brexit blamed as i newspaper raises cover price by 10p

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
The i newspaper

The i newspaper is raising its cover price to 50p, in line with The Sun, claiming Brexit as one of the reasons for the 10p hike.

Editor Oly Duff announced the rise to readers in an editorial letter ahead of it coming into effect from Monday. It’s the first price rise for the i since Johnston Press took it over in March.

Former owners the Independent, who launched the concise national daily at 20p in October 2010, twice upped its cover price within 12 months, increasing it to 40p in February last year.

Duff said the pound’s fall in value following the vote to leave the EU had pushed the cost of newsprint up by 8 per cent to 12 per cent – “a considerable annualised sum for publishers”.

He added: “A price rise will help to cover the rising costs of production and of providing quality journalism, and will safeguard against fluctuations in the advertising market.”

The i, which was one of the only national newspapers not to declare either way for Brexit, will also put up the price of its Saturday edition by 10p to 60p from next week.

Duff also revealed that a price increase had been scheduled by the Independent six months ago, but Johnston Press had delayed it “until absolutely necessary”.

Subscribers will not be affected by the hike, however, with prices remaining at 21p a copy for those paying £16.25 every three months for their paper, including free access to the i app.

Duff told readers: “Seeing so many people turn to quality news providers in the aftermath of the Brexit vote has been reassuring, but the challenging environment in which journalism operates will not have escaped you. When we launched in 2010, we lost a lot of money.

“With your support, and that of our commercial partners, we have found a stable footing – and our responsibility now is to give this title a sustainable future.”

The i recorded a year-on-year rise of 8 per cent, with an average total circulation of 297,453 copies, in the latest ABC figures. It has seen four consecutive months of growth under Johnston Press.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

20 − 2 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Newsquest ends picture agency deal leaving south London titles with no professional photographers, says NUJ Newsquest ends picture agency deal leaving south London titles with no professional photographers, says NUJ
  2. Drone photographer challenges Alamy and Express over use of aerial school fire image Drone photographer challenges Alamy and Express over use of aerial school fire image
  3. Stalker obsessed with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis is jailed for repeated restraining order breaches Stalker obsessed with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis is jailed for repeated restraining order breaches
  4. 'Master of his craft' – Jeremy Thompson to retire from Sky News later this year 'Master of his craft' – Jeremy Thompson to retire from Sky News later this year
  5. Why press exposed Keith Vaz but (at least initially) ignored John Whittingdale's affair with dominatrix Why press exposed Keith Vaz but (at least initially) ignored John Whittingdale's affair with dominatrix

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Click Here for a Discounted Rate

CLOSE