Bolton News to mark 150 years with special Sunday souvenir edition

Daily the Bolton News will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a 48-page souvenir edition featuring a history of the title since its launch in 1867.

The special edition will be published on Sunday to match the exact date the title was first printed.

In the past the paper was a showcase for famous authors including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, H G Wells, Thomas Hardy and Roubert Louis Stevenson through its Fiction Bureau.

The souvenir edition will include a reproduction of the paper’s first front page and archive pictures and cuttings from news and sport stories throughout the years.

All the surviving past editors of the 11 who have led the paper have written pieces for the landmark edition alongside essays from current and serving journalists.

Ian Savage, editor-in-chief of the Bolton News since 2008, said: “It is a momentous occasion to be celebrating 150 years of The Bolton News and I am very proud.

“I am lucky to have a fantastic team working with me and everyone has worked extremely hard to put this commemorative edition together, which for the first time that I can remember will see us publish on a Sunday, which is the actual date of our anniversary.

“I am sure the special edition will be very popular; it is a fitting tribute to a strong, independent newspaper that has been at the heart of its community for a long time.”

The Newsquest-owned Bolton News has an average dail circulation of 9,607 copies, according to ABC figures to December 2016.