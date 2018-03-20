Bolton News editor Ian Savage says it was a 'privilege to edit my home town paper' as he steps down after ten years

Bolton News editor Ian Savage is stepping down after ten years.

Savage also oversees the Bury Times Group – including the Oldham Times, the Westmorland Gazette and the Messenger titles – as part of his role as Newsquest Lancashire Group editor.

Savage first joined Newsquest in 1987 as a senior reporter and spent a year working at the Manchester Evening News. He was appointed editor of the Bury Times group in 2005 and Bolton News editor-in-chief in 2008.

Last September, Savage spearheaded the launch of the Oldham Times following the closure of the Oldham Chronicle.

Savage will continue to have “some future involvement” with Newsquest, providing experience and editorial support in the North West, according to a spokesperson for the publisher.

Savage said: “It has been a privilege to edit my home town newspaper, the title I grew up reading. To be at the helm in 2017, which was the 150th anniversary of the Bolton News, was a very proud time.

“I have been honoured to work with many talented and dedicated staff over the years in what has been a challenging and rewarding career.

“Launching the Oldham Times within three weeks of the sad closure of the Chronicle was tough but the positive response from the community has been amazing and I am proud that we have produced such a high quality newspaper and website in the title’s first six months.

“I will be sad to leave the role that has meant so much to me but I am looking forward to new opportunities. I am delighted to still be involved with The Bolton News and Newsquest going forward.”

Press Gazette understands Savage will remain in his post until a successor has been appointed.