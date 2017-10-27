Bloomberg's new European HQ brings all 4,000 of its London employees under one roof for first time

Bloomberg’s new European headquarters in the City of London is the first building to be completely owned and designed by the US media group.

The stone, bronze and glass office, which opened this week and is based on Queen Victoria Street, will house all 4,000 of Bloomberg’s London-based employees – putting them under one roof for the first time.

Designed by prominent British architect Lord Norman Forster across 3.2 acres, it features two buildings connected by walkways, creating new public spaces and an arcade.

It is said to be the biggest stone project in the City for a century.

According to a spokesperson the building’s interiors are “designed to inspire collaboration and innovation”.

“The cores have been pushed to the edges to visually open the floors and reveal a spiralling ramp, a sculptural walkway that brings people together and encourages chance interactions as employees travel through the building.”

The development is said to have set a “new standard” in sustainable office design, using 70 per cent less water and 40 per cent less energy than a typical office building.

Bloomberg founder and former New York Mayor, Michael Bloomberg, said: “Our new building aims to empower our employees so that we can better serve our customers, while complementing and adding new life to this historic neighbourhood.

“Lord Foster’s spectacular design brings people together in ways that will promote collaboration and communication, and it forges new frontiers in sustainability that we hope will serve as a model for other companies.

“We have a great future here in London, and this is a big investment in the city.”

Said Foster: “From day one, we talked with Mike Bloomberg about creating an elegant stone building that responds to its historic setting yet is clearly of its own time.”

He added: “We had a shared belief with Bloomberg that we should provide the highest standards of sustainability and wellbeing for its occupants, as well as create major new public spaces at ground level, making a significant contribution to the daily life of the City of London and its inhabitants.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who attended the building’s opening, said it was a “huge vote of confidence in London as a destination for global business”.

Pictures: Nigel Young/Foster+Partners