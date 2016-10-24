Bloomberg launches radio channel for London

Bloomberg Radio has launched in London.

The new channel, broadcast on DAB digital radio, will include morning show Bloomberg Daybreak Europe (6-10am), Bloomberg Markets: European Close (4-5pm) and a simulcast of Bloomberg Television London throughout the day.

It will be available to listeners across Greater London.

Al Mayers, global head of Bloomberg television and radio, said: “This is an exciting step in the expansion of Bloomberg Radio around the world as we continue to grow our premium audience of business and financial decision-makers.

“Each morning, a broader audience of waking listeners in the UK will now be able to start their day with live breaking news, insights and in-depth analysis of the most pressing business and financial issues from Bloomberg.”

Bloomberg employs 2,600 journalists and analysts worldwide. Programming will be put together by staff from across the London, North American and Hong Kong offices.