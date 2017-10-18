All Sections


October 18, 2017

Big Issue guest editor Armando Iannucci revives Malcolm Tucker and Alan Partridge for Brexit debate 'to the death'

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Big Issue this week contains a five-page exclusive debate in which Alan Partridge and Malcolm Tucker square-off over Brexit.

The two TV comic creations have been recreated by writer Armando Iannucci as guest editor of this week’s edition of the magazine.

Big issue editor Paul McNamee said: “It has been a thrill to work with Armando Iannucci. He has created so much of the hard-wired comedy capital of Britain over the last generation that it was only ever going to be a special edition. The Tucker and Partridge piece is something that will live long. It is quite something…”

Describing the content of his edition Iannucci said: “One of the UK’s greatest comedy exports to America, John Oliver, discusses how he deals with Donald Trump on a weekly basis, the stars of This Country take on fake news, Ian Martin tries to lure you into classical music, Stewart Lee pleads for fatbergs, and Susan Calman tells us why she’s sorry she never embraced disco sooner…

“For proper debate, I’m pleased we’ve persuaded two media heavyweights, Alan Partridge and Malcolm Tucker, to discuss Brexit to the death.

“If you like none of these ideas, read my article on what I think of people who disagree with me.”

The Big Issue is sold by homeless vendors who keep half the £2.50 cover price.

It has a weekly circulation of just under 80,000 and claims to have sold more than 200m copies since it was launched in 1991.

