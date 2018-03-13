Big Issue appoints former Motherboard editor Ben Sullivan as digital editor

The Big Issue has appointed Ben Sullivan as its new digital editor.

Sullivan joins the Big Issue from Vice Media’s science and technology website Motherboard, where he served as editor.

According to the latest ABC circulation figures, the Big Issue recorded its third consecutive year of growth in 2017, with figures at a five-year high.

The weekly social enterprise magazine, which is sold on the streets by those affected by poverty, sells 83,073 copies.

Sullivan said: “I very much look forward to helping The Big Issue make more impact with its social publishing online as we look to expand our digital media presence.

“It is exciting to be brought on board at a time where the magazine has just announced a circulation lift for the third consecutive year.

“I will be looking for ways in which to ensure that the excellent content published week in, week out in the publication works as hard as it can online and reaches as wide an audience as possible whilst introducing new types of digital content that will serve to raise awareness of The Big Issue’s mission statement.”

The Big Issue managing director of publishing and business development Russell Blackman added: “The Big Issue is a highly credible and trusted brand with enormous potential.

“We are delighted to have Ben join the team at this exciting time and believe he is the right person to harness this potential online in order to extend our reach, influence and impact.

“Ben brings with him a wealth of experience and has the ideas to engage and empower a wider profile of customer and vendor.

“Through Ben’s leadership and our work in digital, we aim to grow our customer base further and encourage widespread and ongoing commitment for people to support their local vendors and wider social ventures, reinforcing our vision of a society empowered and encouraged to take responsibility for positive change.”