Belfast Telegraph's new purpose-built offices opened by Ireland's first minister

Ireland’s first minister headquarters for the Belfast Telegraph on the day the first issue of the daily title was published in 1870.

The purpose-built building at Belfast Telegraph House in Clarendon Dock, houses journalists working on the Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life, Sunday World and associated job and property websites.

Also based at the four-storey building is owner Independent News and Media’s (INM) magazine division comprising Ulster Business, Northern Woman, Ulster Grocer and Hospitality Review NI.

The move meant leaving the Telegraph’s historic home on Royal Avenue, where it had been produced and printed for 145 years. The new building will house 150 INM employees.

Officially opening the centre on Thursday, First Minister Arlene Foster said: “I am proud to be able to help celebrate this momentous occasion marking 146 years ago to the day since the first ‘Tele’ was sold from news stands on the streets of Belfast.

“Independent News & Media Ltd is now at the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

“While the move from the iconic Royal Avenue building is of course tinged with sadness, there can be no doubt that following significant investment, this new integrated print and digital base puts the company at the forefront of innovation when it comes to the delivery of news.

“With the print and digital news operations of Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life, belfasttelegraph.co.uk and Sunday World’s Northern Ireland edition under one roof – along with the Group’s magazine division, this is a fantastic centre of excellence and a place where many young aspiring journalists will want to work.

“I wish INM Ltd every success in their new premises and have no doubt that they will continue to be on the cutting edge of journalism for many years to come.”

The first Belfast Evening Telegraph was published by William and George Baird and launched at a lunch in Belfast.

Its new offices sit across from the Titanic Museum, with the paper having originally covered the ship’s launch and subsequent sinking.

Richard McClean, INM managing director, said: “Whilst the world of publishing has changed unrecognisably since 1870, the delivery of breaking news, analysis and unrivalled content remains at the core of our business albeit now across the multi platforms of print, digital and mobile.

“This relocation, combined with the recent restructuring of our commercial function, a redesigned newsroom in line with international best practice and significant investment in technology and training, further positions INM at the forefront of publishing excellence.”

The Belfast Telegraph has an average daily circulation of 41,912, according to the latest ABC figures.