All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 4, 2017

Bedfordshire on Sunday editor steps down as paper moves midweek and website closes

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Bedfordshire on Sunday editor Sarah Cox has stepped down after more than two years in charge as publishers Trinity Mirror move the title midweek and close its website.

Cox was appointed editor in January 2014, six years after she first completed work experience on the paper. She returned as news editor in 2013.

Cox said on Twitter: “Many thanks for emails and messages regarding my departure from BoS. I will miss it very much, but time for a new challenge.”

She added: “Goes without saying my team and I are devastated about closure of @bedfordnews. Unfathomable. We need a strong local press more than ever.”

Her tweets last week came as Trinity Mirror announced that the Bedfordshire on Sunday would move to a midweek publishing day from October and that it was closing three weekly titles in Cambridgeshire.

A spokesperson said some job roles are at risk as a result of the closures, with new ones also being created, but did not clarify which roles were affected.

Trinity Mirror said: “These decisions are never easy to make but they are necessary if we are to maintain a viable commercial operation with the opportunity to invest in the growth of our remaining news brands.

“I fully appreciate this announcement will be unsettling for those involved and we will do everything that we can in order to provide affected colleagues with the appropriate support throughout the consultation process.”

The free Bedfordshire on Sunday has a total circulation of 55,595 on a, according to ABC figures to the end of December.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen − one =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Oldham Evening Chronicle closure was 'bolt from the blue' to staff who were 'clinically dismissed' says union Oldham Evening Chronicle closure was 'bolt from the blue' to staff who were 'clinically dismissed' says union
  2. Trinity Mirror to close three weeklies in Cambridgeshire putting jobs at risk Trinity Mirror to close three weeklies in Cambridgeshire putting jobs at risk
  3. Trinity Mirror closing Canterbury Times weekly newspaper in Kent Trinity Mirror closing Canterbury Times weekly newspaper in Kent
  4. Sarah Champion MP: 'Very damaging for Labour if there are certain national newspapers we are not allowed to speak to' Sarah Champion MP: 'Very damaging for Labour if there are certain national newspapers we are not allowed to speak to'
  5. BBC confirms Radio 4 Today programme paper review will expand to include 'influential' websites BBC confirms Radio 4 Today programme paper review will expand to include 'influential' websites

Latest Jobs

Sarah Champion MP: 'Very damaging for Labour if there are certain national newspapers we are not allowed to speak to'
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE