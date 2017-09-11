All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 11, 2017

BBC's Jon Sopel says it is 'wrong' some journalists have become Donald Trump's 'opposition'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

BBC North America editor Jon Sopel has said he thinks it is wrong that some journalists covering Donald Trump have “tipped into thinking they are the opposition” to the US president.

Trump has variously described media organisations, both domestic and international, as “fake news” and “dishonest” in his tweets, speeches and press conferences since taking office in January.

Timeline

Trump said of the BBC “here’s another beauty” when taking questions from Sopel following his decision to impose a travel ban on six Muslim-majority nations that was blocked by US courts.

In an interview with Huffpost UK, Sopel said: “We are not the opposition. We are journalists holding power to account, talking truth to power, however you want to phrase it.

“I think some of the American networks have tipped into thinking they are the opposition to Donald Trump and I think that’s wrong.

“We should be polite and if Trump wants to shout at us and call us liars, that’s fine. I’m not going to take offence at that.”

But he said that when the president’s claims contradict the facts, such as those made about attendance figures at his inauguration ceremony, “we must point out: that’s not right”.

He said: “It’s too easy for us to report politics as ‘on the one hand, and on the other’. I think there is a time when that is cowardice.

“It’s like we don’t want to see what’s before our very eyes and I think, if we are cowards about it and weak, that doesn’t serve democracy.”

Whatever the president’s claims, however, Sopel said he felt a duty to report them. “Words matter,” he told Huffpost. “When you’re in Government you’re firing with live ammunition.”

Asked how he could report on Trump without “amplifying and helping” him, Sopel said: “It’s not our job to think of it in those terms because that’s the path to becoming the opposition or a cheerleader.”

Sopel said one side effect of the media furore around Trump is that he rarely gets to visit and report on other parts of America in his role.

He said: “The BBC don’t want me to leave Washington because you need to be where the president is… because God knows what might happen next.”

Sopel said of covering Trump: “It’s exhausting. It’s 24/7, it’s non-stop… Every day there’s a new sacking, a new controversy.”

Picture: BBC

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

15 − fourteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Euromoney suspends Global Telecoms Business events after Press Gazette reveals manager's influence on awards judging Euromoney suspends Global Telecoms Business events after Press Gazette reveals manager's influence on awards judging
  2. Top health journalist says NHS England refused him press pass because of previous 'critical stories' Top health journalist says NHS England refused him press pass because of previous 'critical stories'
  3. Channel 4 news condemned by Ofcom over fourth accuracy breach in three years after it named wrong man as Westminster terror attacker Channel 4 news condemned by Ofcom over fourth accuracy breach in three years after it named wrong man as Westminster terror attacker
  4. BBC's Jon Sopel says it is 'wrong' some journalists have become Donald Trump's 'opposition' BBC's Jon Sopel says it is 'wrong' some journalists have become Donald Trump's 'opposition'
  5. Gloucestershire's two daily newspapers to go weekly with loss of five jobs as Trinity Mirror targets online readers Gloucestershire's two daily newspapers to go weekly with loss of five jobs as Trinity Mirror targets online readers

Latest Jobs

Euromoney suspends Global Telecoms Business events after Press Gazette reveals manager's influence on awards judging
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE