BBC's James Landale says he has decided not to apply for Number 10 press job, Daily Politics editor Robbie Gibb tipped for role

BBC News’ diplomatic correspondent James Landale says he has pulled out of the running to become the Prime Minister’s new head of communications.
Landale, former BBC News deputy political editor, tweeted this morning: “Parish news: I was asked if I would consider a job at No 10. Nice to be asked but have decided not to apply. Have great job at BBC.”
The top Number 10 PR role remains to be filled after Kate Perrior quit in April, on the day Theresa May called a snap general election, amid reports of a rift with other members of the Downing Street team.
Chris Wilkins, May’s head of strategy, has been filling in over recent weeks. May also lost her press secretary, Lizzie Loudon, in April.
The Sun has tipped head of BBC Westminster Robbie Gibb to take the job. Gibb, who also edits the BBC’s Daily and Sunday Politics shows, is the brother of Conservative minister Nick Gibb.
According to the Guido Fawkes website also rumoured to be in the running is LBC presenter Iain Dale.
Picture: BBC/Youtube