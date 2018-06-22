All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 22, 2018

BBC World Service boosts global audience by 10m after biggest expansion since the 1940s, new figures show

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The BBC World Service has increased its audience by 10m to 279m, according to new figures.

The service underwent its biggest expansion since the 1940s last year, adding 12 new languages to its news service, from Korean to Pidgin, backed by a £289m funding boost from the Government.

Today’s Global Audience Measure figures show that more people listen directly to World Service English online than by TV or radio, at a total of 27m. Its podcasts also reach 1m people each week.

But shortwave radio audiences have continued to decline, “virtually disappearing” in Pakistan and “down substantially” in Nigeria, where the service is also provided in local languages, said the BBC.

The Global Audience Measure is a yearly update on how many people are consuming the BBC weekly for all services in all countries across all platforms (TV, radio, online and social media).

The figures show overall, online news website audiences have grown by 4m, with social media audiences up by 9m.

The BBC is reaching a record weekly audience of 376m people. The English-language news website BBC.com added two million weekly users this year.

The BBC’s total global news audience has risen by one million to 347m.

Jamie Angus, director of the BBC World Service Group, said: “…It is great to see international audiences continuing to turn to the BBC for independent and impartial news.

“The figures highlight not only the successes of our global news operation, but the challenges that lie ahead for us. We still need to grow the share of women engaging with our news services globally, and we need to ensure we have the right services to continue to attract young audiences.

“At a time when Britain is forging a new relationship with nations around the world, the BBC’s global news services are more important than ever.”

More than a quarter of the BBC World Service audience is aged between 15 and 24-years-old.

The top ten markets for the BBC’s international news services are Nigeria (41m), USA (33m), India (30m), Bangladesh (16m), Egypt (16m), Iran (13m), Afghanistan (12m), Tanzania (10m), Pakistan (9m) and Indonesia (8m).

Picture: Reuters/Neil Hall

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “BBC World Service boosts global audience by 10m after biggest expansion since the 1940s, new figures show”

  1. “…turn to the BBC for independent and impartial news.”
    “…backed by a £289m funding boost from the Government…”
    Which is seen as perfectly acceptable, yet if press outlets of non western aligned nations receive funding from their governments they are instantly labeled as state propaganda outlets. It seems the only difference lies in what you choose to believe.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Times, Sun, Guardian and Telegraph create joint advertising platform to compete with Facebook and Google duopoly Times, Sun, Guardian and Telegraph create joint advertising platform to compete with Facebook and Google duopoly
  2. Sports Direct billionaire Mike Ashley wins IPSO complaint against Times over ‘gulag’ warehouse condition claims Sports Direct billionaire Mike Ashley wins IPSO complaint against Times over ‘gulag’ warehouse condition claims
  3. Culture Secretary gives green light to Reach takeover of Express Newspapers Culture Secretary gives green light to Reach takeover of Express Newspapers
  4. Press Association trial of 'robot-written' story service now open to every local title in UK Press Association trial of 'robot-written' story service now open to every local title in UK
  5. Labour election agent fined over party political wraparound advert in local weekly that looked almost like 'part of the newspaper' Labour election agent fined over party political wraparound advert in local weekly that looked almost like 'part of the newspaper'

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE