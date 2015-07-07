All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 7, 2015

BBC Trust 'profoundly regrets' any distress caused by reporter's 'Queen has died' Twitter message

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The BBC has revealed new details about how a journalist tweeted news of the Queen’s death after seeing the news appear on an internal TV monitor as part of a technical rehearsal.

First they stated that the Queen was being treated in hospital and then that she had died.

Timeline

The tweets, sent on 3 June from broadcast journalist Ahmen Khawaja's personal Twitter account, said:

  • BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth is being treated at King Edward 7th Hospital in London. Statement due shortly: @BBCWorld
  • Queen Elizabrth [sic] has died: @BBCWorld
  • False Alarm to Queen’s death! She is being treated at King Edward 7th hospital. Statement due shortly
  • False Alarm: have deleted previous tweets!!

The BBC Trust’s Editorial Standards Committee said:

"Trustees noted that the BBC took very seriously how it conveyed delicate and important information about the Queen and members of the Royal Family. They considered that the tweets had included information of a highly sensitive nature and that they had the potential to cause a great deal of distress in the UK and beyond. They considered it had been a grave error of judgment to publish the tweets and they profoundly regretted any distress that had been caused."

Full details of the finding available here (page 11)

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “BBC Trust 'profoundly regrets' any distress caused by reporter's 'Queen has died' Twitter message”

  1. Pingback: Telegraph publishes unfinished story wrongly announcing Prince Philip’s death as he retires from royal duties – Press Gazette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × one =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Telegraph publishes unfinished story wrongly announcing Prince Philip's death as he retires from royal duties Telegraph publishes unfinished story wrongly announcing Prince Philip's death as he retires from royal duties
  2. Johnston Press half year results: Booming profits at the i newspaper but classified ad decline drags down group performance Johnston Press half year results: Booming profits at the i newspaper but classified ad decline drags down group performance
  3. After 'Vrexit' new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful announces overhaul of editorial team After 'Vrexit' new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful announces overhaul of editorial team
  4. Sunday Times columnist says 'sorry' for comment about Jewish BBC stars adding: 'It is over for me professionally' Sunday Times columnist says 'sorry' for comment about Jewish BBC stars adding: 'It is over for me professionally'
  5. Is this the longest word to ever appear in a newspaper headline? Is this the longest word to ever appear in a newspaper headline?

Latest Jobs

Journalists at ITV end industrial dispute and accept 2.2 per cent pay rise
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE