BBC staff survey: Management, recruitment and bullying remain key concerns, 1/3 intend to leave corporation in two years

The latest BBC staff survey has shown bullying, recruitment practices and management remain the biggest areas of concern within the corporation.

The 2015 BBC employee survey was completed by 54 per cent of BBC staff and 34 per cent of the "freelance and contract community".

Of those who completed the survey, less than half (47 per cent) agreed with the statement: "If I experienced or saw bullying or harassment I'm confident that taking action would have a fair outcome."

And 49 per cent – up from 45 per cent in the 2014 survey – agreed: "If I experienced or saw bullying or harassment I'm confident that policies and procedures would be applied fairly and effectively."

Meanwhile, 55 per cent of staff said they knew "the BBC’s 'Whistle Blowing' Policy is available if I have concerns about any malpractice or wrongdoing".

And 72 per cent agreed with the statement: "If I experienced or saw bullying or harassment I'd know where to find information or support."

Elsewhere, 38 per cent agreed with the statement: "There are fair, open processes for filling internal vacancies." This figure is the same as 2014's.

And 43 per cent – up from 42 per cent – agreed: "I have confidence in decisions made by the BBC Executive Team and my Divisional Leadership Team."

Other low scoring statements included:

"I'm rewarded fairly for what I do through pay, benefits and flexible options" – 40 per cent, up from 38 per cent.

"My line manager addresses poor performance effectively" – 46 per cent, up from 44 per cent

"The BBC Executive Team and my Divisional Leadership Team demonstrate the BBC Values in the way they behave at work" – 53 per cent, up from 49 per cent

"People at the BBC behave respectfully towards each other, regardless of role or seniority" – 55 per cent, up from 53 per cent

"I believe the BBC is doing the right things to ensure that we transform our offer for younger audiences" – 51 per cent, new category

"I believe the BBC is doing the right things to ensure that we develop a more personal BBC" – 54 per cent, new category

The highest scoring statements were:

"I'm prepared to put in extra effort to help the BBC deliver great programmes and services" – 90 per cent, flat year on year

"I demonstrate the BBC Values in the Way I behave at work" – 95 per cent, up from 94 per cent

"I'm proud to work for the BBC" – 93 per cent, up from 91 per cent

Elsewhere, the survey also showed that more than a third of participants do not intend to work for the BBC in two years. Some 63 per cent of respondents – down from 64 per cent – agreed with the statement: "I intend to be working at the BBC in two years."

A BBC spokesperson said: "Whistleblowing is a challenge for all organisations, not just for the BBC, and while our scores around bullying, harassment and whistleblowing have improved compared to 2014, we are not complacent and work is continuing to further improve.

"That includes training for all new managers, a large amount of staff support including counselling, a dedicated bullying and harassment support line, and mediation.

"Our whistleblowing policy includes a number of ways staff can raise any concerns, and it was found to be highly ranked when compared to other public sector organisations in an independent review last year by the GoodCorporation.”