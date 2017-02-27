BBC says there is 'no truth' in Daily Mail report that it is reviewing the existence of Newsnight

The BBC has said there is “no truth” in a report in the Daily Mail today that it is considering replacing Newsnight.

Andrew Pierce reports that the “very existence” of the show is “being questioned at the highest level within the BBC and an internal review of the programme is under way”.

He said that since the departure of Jeremy Paxman from the programme in April 2014 it has become “peripheral to public debate”.

Pierce said BBC head of news James Harding has asked for ideas for an alternative to Newsnight.

Pierce reports: “One option being canvassed by Harding is to move the programme’s start from 10.30pm to 11pm, rename it, make it more analytical and introduce a different presenter.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “I can tell you that there no truth to this story.”