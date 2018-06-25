BBC reports on anonymous complaints against its own staff after surveying Welsh Assembly members

A survey sent out by the BBC to Welsh Assembly members and support staff following allegations of bullying and sexual harassment in the workplace resulted in three anonymous claims against BBC staff.

The questionnaire was sent to 247 members of staff working at the National Assembly as part of a BBC Wales Live investigation into working conditions, prompting 30 responses.

Responses to the anonymous questionnaire included three allegations against members of the BBC, the BBC has itself reported.

A BBC Wales spokesperson said: “The BBC takes matters of this nature very seriously and will look carefully at the information that has been broadcast – but it is extremely difficult to verify these allegations as they stand given the limited information that we have received.

“If anyone has any information they think could assist us in these matters they can access our details on the BBC whistleblowing website which provides options to contact the BBC directly or via an independent organisation, Expolink.

“We are also reminding staff of the BBC’s policies should they wish to raise any concerns confidentially.”

The BBC Wales investigation followed the National Assembly’s own “dignity and respect” survey which was published on 19 June.

The survey found 37 people to have experienced inappropriate behaviour at least once whilst working at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay and in constituency offices, while 42 claimed they had observed inappropriate behaviour.

A National Assembly spokesperson said: “We expect anyone who uses our premises to respect those who work here and to uphold the high standards of conduct set out in this policy.

“If there are complaints about the conduct of anyone undertaking work at, or visiting, the National Assembly, constituency offices or wherever we are conducting business, we will investigate and where appropriate, we will take these issues up with their employer.

“Where appropriate, we will report the matter to the police.”

The BBC has encouraged whistleblowers to come forward, contact details can be found here.

