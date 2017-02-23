BBC pays libel damages after suggesting prominent Muslim advocated lynching of Salman Rushdie

The BBC has paid “substantial” libel damages and broadcast a full apology to founder member of the Muslim Council of Britain who they falsely alleged had advocated the lynching of author Salman Rushdie.

Chowdhury Mueen-Uddin, who is also a former chairman of the charity Muslim Aid, sued the corporation over a transmission on the BBC Radio 5 Breakfast Show by journalist Nicky Campbell in August 2016.

The corporation, which also agreed to pay Mueen-Uddin’s legal costs as part of the settlement, broadcast its apology on 20 January.

Mueen-Uddin, who was represented by Adam Tudor and Helena Shipman of law firm Carter-Ruck, said: “I am very pleased that the BBC has apologised for what it accepts is a completely unfounded allegation, and that the matter is now resolved.

“I, like many Muslims, found the Satanic Verses highly offensive to Muslims and our faith; however at no stage did I advocate or campaign for Mr Rushdie to be lynched or in any way harmed, or condone those who did.”

He added: “I am pleased that the BBC has acted quickly to bring this highly distressing matter to a conclusion.”

The suggestion was made during an interview with Omer el-Hamdoon, deputy secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain.