BBC open day for young people from diverse backgrounds on 17 November

BBC News is opening up its newsroom to offer young people a taster of broadcast journalism in the hopes of encouraging them into the industry.

Newsrooms in London, Salford, Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast will be open to those aged 18 to 24 with an interest in journalism and the media for one day only on 17 November.

The open day has been organised by the Creative Diversity Network and will give visitors the chance to go behind the scenes at the broadcaster as well as pick up tips about “getting in and getting on” at the BBC.

A BBC News spokesperson said: “We would particularly like to hear from BAME, young people with disabilities and young people from the broadest range of social backgrounds.”

Visit the BBC News website to find out how to apply for the open day.

The BBC has come under fire in recent years over its lack of diversity.

In January, former Panorama reporter Raphael Rowe told colleagues he felt diversity at the BBC is “worse than I’ve ever known” as he left the corporation.