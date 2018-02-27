BBC Newsnight's Jess Brammar joins Huffpost UK as head of news

BBC Newsnight acting editor Jess Brammar has been appointed head of news at Huffpost UK.

Reporting to editor Polly Curtis, Brammar is tasked with “doubling down” on original journalism.

Brammar has held a number of senior roles on the BBC flagship news programme since 2014 when she joined as a senior broadcast journalist.

She became deputy editor in 2016, and served as acting editor during its coverage of the Weinstein scandal and Grenfell tower disaster.

Prior to working at the BBC, Brammar has worked as economics producer on ITV News and news editor on ITV News Business.

Brammar’s move comes two weeks after former Sky News head of politics Esme Wren was appointed as the new editor of Newsnight.

Brammar said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Huffpost at an exhilarating and challenging time in journalism.

“I’m incredibly excited by the site’s commitment to telling the stories of people who are often overlooked by media outlets.

“Brexit and the victory of Donald Trump have made it clear that journalists need to work harder to connect with audiences who feel left behind, and I’m committed to providing a home for agenda-setting online reporting.”

Curtis added: “Jess is a brilliant journalist. She will bring fresh ideas and a wealth of experience to Huffpost UK, that will power our drive for distinctive and revelatory reporting and ensure that we are growing our loyal audience. I can’t wait for her to become part of our team.”

Curtis last month announced that Huffpost UK will stop hosting bloggers who are “commercially invested” in their subject matters, and is set to hire paid columnists for the first time.