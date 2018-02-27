All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 27, 2018

BBC Newsnight's Jess Brammar joins Huffpost UK as head of news

By Arun Kakar Twitter

BBC Newsnight acting editor Jess Brammar has been appointed head of news at Huffpost UK.

Reporting to editor Polly Curtis, Brammar is tasked with “doubling down” on original journalism.

Brammar has held a number of senior roles on the BBC flagship news programme since 2014 when she joined as a senior broadcast journalist.

She became deputy editor in 2016, and served as acting editor during its coverage of the Weinstein scandal and Grenfell tower disaster.

Prior to working at the BBC, Brammar has worked as economics producer on ITV News and news editor on ITV News Business.

Brammar’s move comes two weeks after former Sky News head of politics Esme Wren was appointed as the new editor of Newsnight. 

Brammar said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Huffpost at an exhilarating and challenging time in journalism.

“I’m incredibly excited by the site’s commitment to telling the stories of people who are often overlooked by media outlets.

“Brexit and the victory of Donald Trump have made it clear that journalists need to work harder to connect with audiences who feel left behind, and I’m committed to providing a home for agenda-setting online reporting.”

Curtis added: “Jess is a brilliant journalist. She will bring fresh ideas and a wealth of experience to Huffpost UK, that will power our drive for distinctive and revelatory reporting and ensure that we are growing our loyal audience. I can’t wait for her to become part of our team.”

Curtis last month announced that  Huffpost UK will stop hosting bloggers who are “commercially invested” in their subject matters, and is set to hire paid columnists for the first time.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eight + 16 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. NME and Marie Claire publisher Time Inc UK sold to private equity firm for undisclosed sum NME and Marie Claire publisher Time Inc UK sold to private equity firm for undisclosed sum
  2. Telegraph's Hattie Brett appointed as new Grazia UK editor Telegraph's Hattie Brett appointed as new Grazia UK editor
  3. Channel 5 becomes first brand to use News UK social tool to get around Facebook algorithm changes Channel 5 becomes first brand to use News UK social tool to get around Facebook algorithm changes
  4. Daily Telegraph celebrates 30 years of Matt cartoons Daily Telegraph celebrates 30 years of Matt cartoons
  5. Archant denies holding takeover talks with rival publisher Newsquest Archant denies holding takeover talks with rival publisher Newsquest

Latest Jobs

ITV opens applications for competition helping young, diverse journalism talent break into news
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE