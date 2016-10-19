BBC news presenter taken off air after likening government to Nazis on social media

A BBC news presenter has been suspended after calling Theresa May’s Conservative government “new Nazis” on social media.

Danny Carpenter, who presents regional news service BBC Look North, and has been on local TV in Yorkshire for more than 20 years, claimed the government was “vicious” and “racist”, the Sun reported.

In a Facebook post earlier this month he said: “Now let’s see the Labour Party grow some proper balls and unite in the lobbies to vote out every cynical, vicious, racist and xenophobic piece of legislation these new Nazis propose.”

Carpenter is said to have deleted his Twitter account, where he claimed the views expressed were “purely my quirky own”, after being taken off the air.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The impartiality of our journalism is of the utmost importance to us. We have clear social media guidelines for staff, which we take very seriously.

“We have spoken to the member of staff and we are continuing to investigate.”

Conservative MP Nigel Adams, who sits on the Common’s Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, told the Sun: “I welcome Mr Carpenter’s suspension and it is only right that he be taken off the air ahead of what I hope will be a thorough investigation into his disgusting comments.”

Picture: BBC