BBC news crew escapes with minor injuries after being caught in volcanic eruption on Mount Etna

A BBC journalist has described the moment she and a team of scientists were caught up in a “huge explosion” during a volcanic eruption.

Rebecca Morelle, the broadcaster’s global science correspondent, said that her crew was pelted with “boiling rocks and steam” while with volcanologists on Mount Etna in Sicily.

But incredibly, she said that they escaped with only minor cuts and bruises after the blast, which injured about eight people.

Separate news reports in Italy suggested the blast was caused by liquid-hot lava hitting snow on the Mediterranean island peak.

Writing on Twitter Ms Morelle said: “Many injured – some head injuries, burns, cuts and bruises. Volcanologist said most dangerous incident experience in his 30 year career.

“Incident could have been worse – explosions like this have killed – but seems minor injuries for now.

“BBC team all ok – some cuts/ bruises and burns. Very shaken though – it was extremely scary.”

Watch the BBC News report.