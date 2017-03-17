All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
March 17, 2017

BBC news crew escapes with minor injuries after being caught in volcanic eruption on Mount Etna

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

A BBC journalist has described the moment she and a team of scientists were caught up in a “huge explosion” during a volcanic eruption.

Rebecca Morelle, the broadcaster’s global science correspondent, said that her crew was pelted with “boiling rocks and steam” while with volcanologists on Mount Etna in Sicily.

Timeline

But incredibly, she said that they escaped with only minor cuts and bruises after the blast, which injured about eight people.

Separate news reports in Italy suggested the blast was caused by liquid-hot lava hitting snow on the Mediterranean island peak.

Writing on Twitter Ms Morelle said: “Many injured – some head injuries, burns, cuts and bruises. Volcanologist said most dangerous incident experience in his 30 year career.

“Incident could have been worse – explosions like this have killed – but seems minor injuries for now.

“BBC team all ok – some cuts/ bruises and burns. Very shaken though – it was extremely scary.”

Watch the BBC News report.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

7 − 4 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Daily Mail Brexit coverage praised as it is named Press Awards Newspaper of the Year for 2016 Daily Mail Brexit coverage praised as it is named Press Awards Newspaper of the Year for 2016
  2. Katie Hopkins set to appeal Monroe Twitter libel verdict: 'Defamation bar is as low as my labia' Katie Hopkins set to appeal Monroe Twitter libel verdict: 'Defamation bar is as low as my labia'
  3. 'Passionate and fiercely intelligent' Guardian sports writer Dan Lucas dies suddenly aged 31 'Passionate and fiercely intelligent' Guardian sports writer Dan Lucas dies suddenly aged 31
  4. Metro's free circulation overtakes Daily Mail and is within 30,000 of The Sun on weekdays Metro's free circulation overtakes Daily Mail and is within 30,000 of The Sun on weekdays
  5. Online ABCs: Free Sun more than doubles website traffic as partial paywall sees Telegraph fall Online ABCs: Free Sun more than doubles website traffic as partial paywall sees Telegraph fall

Latest Jobs

Government and Guardian suspend Youtube ads after Times revelations over extremist material
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE