February 21, 2017

BBC News announces £1m scheme to recruit 12 journalists with disabilities

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

BBC News has announced a £1 million scheme to recruit and train 12 journalists with disabilities.

Jobs will be created in the mobile and online teams and range from broadcast journalists to assistant editors. At least half the jobs will be made permanent at the end of the year.

Timeline

The posts will be advertised on the BBC Careers website.

 

Director of BBC News James Harding said: “We’re transforming the look and sound of BBC News as well as the people who run our programmes and services for two reasons. We’re the greatest news organisation in the world, it should be open to everyone and anyone to come here and thrive.

“And we want to be closer to our audiences, a news organisation in touch with what’s on people’s minds, a newsroom that doesn’t talk past people, but speaks to them.”

A Disability Talent Pool will also be created so that “those who apply for positions but are not selected will be able to feed in ideas and stories to the Mobile and Online teams”.

 

 

 

 

 

The BBC has a commitment to have a more diverse workforce with 8.3 per cent defined as disabled by 2020.

 

