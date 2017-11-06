BBC Look North's John Cundy to retire after more than 50 years in journalism

BBC Look North correspondent John Cundy is to retire in the New Year after more than 50 years as a journalist, most of it with the BBC.

Cundy, 69, started his career on the Warrington Guardian series in Lancashire and Cheshire in 1965.

He later worked on the Liverpool Daily Post and Echo before joining BBC Radio Merseyside in 1974, also taking up roles as duty editor at Radio Scotland and news editor at Radio Leeds.

He joined Look North, the BBC’s regional news service, in 1991 and made his reputation covering some of the biggest crime stories in Yorkshire, including the murder of WPC Sharon Beshenivsky.

Cundy was the only journalist reporting on the ground in the midst of the Bradford riots in 2001. He also covered the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster, which he himself witnessed.

Tim Smith, acting Head of BBC Yorkshire, said: “To work for more than 50 years as a journalist, much of it in one of the most high profile roles in Yorkshire, is a magnificent achievement.

“John’s colleagues look up to him, people he has interviewed respect him and most importantly of all, viewers trust him. John’s experience and knowledge of some of the biggest stories which have happened in Yorkshire are unparalleled. This really is the end of an era.”

Cundy’s last day with Look North will be Friday 19 January, just before his 70th birthday.

In the build-up to his retirement he will present a series of reports looking back at some of the biggest stories he’s covered during his career, the BBC has said.

Picture: BBC