BBC launches Serbian digital news and social media in last of World Service expansion's 12 new language outlets

The BBC has launched its Serbian digital news service, the last of the corporation’s 12 new language outlets.

Based in Belgrade, BBC News Serbian will deliver exclusive social media-friendly and video content that contextualises world events for the region using “modern storytelling techniques”.

The service is now live at bbc.com/serbian and on new Facebook and Twitter feeds.

It is headed by BBC News Serbian editor Aleksandra Nikšić, who has previously served as news editor at Vice Serbia.

Nikšić said: “We will be using innovative formats to bring our users the global content that is relevant to them and that helps them make sense of the world.

“And we want to hear the voices of people in Serbia and the wider region, as well as Serbian-speakers around the world, to bring the Serbian story to the BBC’s international audience.”

The move is part of the largest expansion to the World Service since the 1940s, funded by a £289m boost from the Government announced in 2016.

The BBC now operates in more than 40 languages worldwide, and most recently opened new and expanded bureaux in Lagos, Bangkok, Cairo and Kathmandu.

The insights and expertise of BBC News Serbian’s journalists will also enrich the BBC’s wider coverage of the region, the corporation said.

World Service Europe Region senior editor Artyom Liss said: “The launch of BBC News Serbian is a milestone for us. Supported by the entire global team of BBC News, BBC News Serbian will be an innovator in the market, offering unique content in a modern and engaging manner.”

BBC News Serbian is part of the BBC World Service Europe Region, which also offers content in Russian, Ukrainian and Azerbaijani.

Picture: Reuters/Neil Hall