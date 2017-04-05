BBC issues second statement clarifying earlier news about the death of Radio 2 presenter Brian Matthew

Radio 2 presenter Brian Matthew, who hosted the long-running Sounds Of The 60s programme, remains “critically ill” but has not died, the BBC has said.

The news came just over an hour after the BBC announced the DJ’s death on behalf of his family, prompting widespread news reports.

In a second statement today the corporation said: “We were informed by close family and friends that Brian had passed away in the night. They have since been in contact to say that he remains critically ill.”

The broadcaster, who was once dubbed Britain’s oldest DJ, stepped down from the popular programme after 27 years in February because of what the BBC said was ill health.

Matthew himself said the suggestion he was too ill to present the programme was “absolute balderdash”.

The BBC director general Tony Hall and head of Radio 2 Lewis Carnie both issued statements paying tribute to Matthew.