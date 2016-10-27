BBC Earth to get its own monthly magazine

BBC Earth, the brand under which the corporation sells documentaries such as Planet Earth and Frozen Planet abroad, will get its own monthly magazine from next month.

The publication is a result of a partnership between BBC Worldwide, the broadcaster’s commercial arm, and content innovation agency The River Group.

It will be available to buy in the UK and in “multiple overseas territories” with the first issue out on 3 November, said a spokesperson.

Content is currently produced for the BBC Earth website, covering science and nature.

Sharon Kirby, group publisher for The River Group, said: “BBC Earth will be packed full of unmissable photography and inspiring features across nature, science, people and space, tailored for the whole family.

“It will inform readers about what is happening in the month ahead, from the latest BBC Earth programmes to events, natural wonders and places to visit”

Andrew Moultrie, director consumer products and publishing at BBC Worldwide, said: “Our partnership between BBC Worldwide and The River Group is a great opportunity to deliver fascinating, engaging editorial content to our audiences and we are thrilled that our first launch together will be BBC Earth Magazine, adding an exciting extension to the brand.”