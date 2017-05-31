All Sections


May 31, 2017

BBC driver killed taking journalist colleagues to work as explosion rocks Kabul

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Four BBC journalists were injured and their driver killed after a vehicle bomb exploded in Afghan capital Kabul’s diplomatic quarter today.

The explosion killed at least 80 people and injured 350 when it went off close to the Germany Embassy in Zanbaq Square at 8.25am local time, during the morning rush hour, the BBC has reported.

Timeline

Driver Mohammed Nazir was taking his BBC colleagues to work when the explosion happened.

In a statement, BBC World Service director Francesca Unsworth said: “It is with great sadness that the BBC can confirm the death of BBC Afghan driver Mohammed Nazir following the vehicle bomb in Kabul earlier today, as he was driving journalist colleagues to the office.

“Mohammed Nazir worked as a driver for the BBC Afghan service for more than four years and was a popular colleague. He was in his late thirties and he leaves a young family.

“This is a devastating loss to the BBC and to Mohammed Nazir’s friends and family. We are doing all we can to support them and the rest of the team in Kabul.”

The injured journalists were treated in hospital and their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Picture: Reuters/Mohammad Ismail 

Plymouth Herald reporter told 'absolutely nothing' by Theresa May in interview
