BBC cameraman has 'leg ran over' by car taking Jeremy Corbyn to manifesto meeting

A BBC cameraman had his leg “ran over” by a car taking Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to a meeting about the party’s election manifesto today.

Giles Wooltorton is understood to have been injured by the left wheel of the car as it drove in through a side entrance to the Institution of Engineering and Technology in Savoy Place, London.

Police told Press Gazette that a “member of public was injured by one of the vehicles” and had been taken to a south London hospital “with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries”.

Channel 4 News assistant news editor Matt Spencer shared a video on Twitter of Wooltorton talking and receiving treatment on the pavement.

This BBC cameraman has just had his leg ran over by the car Jeremy Corbyn arrived in at Labour's manifesto signing. #GE2017 @5_News pic.twitter.com/oQCKEjubzW — Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) May 11, 2017

He said: “This BBC cameraman has just had his leg ran over by the car Jeremy Corbyn arrived in at Labour’s manifesto signing.”

In another video, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg can be seen tending to Wooltorton as he is helped by paramedics.

BBC Cameraman is explaining to paramedics how Corbyn's car ran over his leg – we're going to leave him to receive treatment. #GE2017 @5_News pic.twitter.com/KlANWwyTE1 — Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) May 11, 2017

The Met said it will refer the incident to the Directorate of Professional Standards, as is “routine”.

A senior Labour source told Press Association the party was “looking into” the incident.

A picture of Jeremy Corbyn looking shocked in an apparent reaction to the incident was also shared on Twitter by the Sun’s digital politics editor Alain Tolhurst.

NEW: @jeremycorbyn's face after he realises his car has just hit a BBC cameraman #ge2017 https://t.co/naP3ouYDEi pic.twitter.com/VUJMghGbHM — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) May 11, 2017

Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire