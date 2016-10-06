BBC appoints former ITN producer as Newsnight deputy editor

BBC Newsnight has appointed Jess Brammar as its new deputy editor.

Brammar (pictured) replaces Rachel Jupp who was named as the new editor of Panorama last month.

She worked on BBC Question Time for four years before moving to ITN as a producer on ITV News and was later appointed news editor of the ITV Business and Economic Bureau.

Brammar joined Newsnight in July 2014 where she is currently the assistant editor.

Ian Katz, Newsnight editor, said: “Jess is a formidable TV journalist who has an amazing combination of sharp news-judgement, creative flair and a great instinct for what makes a live show sing.”

Brammar, who will be working alongside fellow deputy editor Dan Clarke, said: “I’m delighted to be taking on a new challenge at such an exciting time in UK and global politics.

“Newsnight is one of the most varied, intellectually stimulating, and fun places to work in television journalism.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Ian and Dan to drive the agenda and keep make thought-provoking television with our hugely talented team.”