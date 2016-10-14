BBC apology after showing pic of escaped gorilla rather than Nicola Sturgeon

BBC presenters apologised after the broadcaster’s breakfast programme showed footage of a gorilla instead of Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty was telling viewers they would be joined by Ms Sturgeon later in the programme when footage of a gorilla which escaped from its enclosure at London Zoo was shown on screen.
Co-presenter Charlie Stayt quickly apologised for the gaffe.
He said: “I’m sorry, we have very clearly run the wrong pictures over that particular sequence, my apologies there.
“The story we will be talking about later, as you probably guessed by the pictures, is about the escaped gorilla at London Zoo.”
Kumbuka the silverback gorilla escaped at around 5.15pm on Thursday but was caught and returned to his den in about an hour after being tranquillised.