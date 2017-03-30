BBC apologises after including plug for Brut on Radio 4's Today programme

The BBC has apologised following complaints from listeners that its

flagship Today programme promoted Brut aftershave.

The Radio 4 show sparked protests by ending an interview with England cricketer Jimmy Anderson with the plug, when sports presenter Garry Richardson told listeners: “Jimmy Anderson, who was speaking to us in conjunction with Brut aftershave, who he is an ambassador for.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “This was a mistake. It should not have happened.

“We apologise and the programme’s sport production team is being reminded of the editorial guidelines on product prominence.”

Listeners complained on Twitter that the BBC, which has strict guidelines on the mention of commercial products, was advertising Brut aftershave.

Last year, another Radio 4 show, Desert Island Discs, had to be re-edited after listeners heard castaway Michael Buble pick a Rolex watch as his luxury item – but without knowing that he I an ambassador for the brand.