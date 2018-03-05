BBC and ITV news posted largest viewing figures in up to five years thanks to 'Beast from the East'

BBC News and ITV News reached their highest audience figures since 2014 and 2013 respectively last week as viewers turned in for the latest on the “Beast from the East” weather front.

All of the BBC English regions posted their highest average audience figures of 2018 at some point over the week.

The 6.30pm BBC One regional news bulletins on Thursday 1 March achieved an average audience of 8.56m, its best figure since January 2013.

BBC English Regions controller David Holdsworth said:“The figures show our regional news programmes collectively had the biggest audience on British television on Thursday.

“It proves once again that people across the country turn to us when there is a big story that affects them and their communities. We’ve seen some of the highest audiences figures for five years.

“We provide a crucial and valued service and I’m proud to say we have once again done a great job in difficult circumstances.”

ITV News at Six and ITV Regional news at 6.30pm, hit their largest viewing figures since December 2014 on Wednesday last week.

The 6pm bulletin took a 27 per cent audience share with 5.1m viewers while ITV Regional News had a 23 per cent share and 1.9m viewers.

ITV Evening News programme editor Richard Frediani said: “The huge increase in ratings for ITV News prove Brits love nothing more than talking about, or in this case, watching the weather.

“It’s heart-warming for all the teams driving through blizzards and standing knee deep in snow that so many viewers want to know the latest.

“Our correspondents, producers and technical teams have worked around the clock to capture the extraordinary cold conditions across Brrrrrrr-itain.”

Picture: Reuters/Henry Nicholls