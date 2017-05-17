All Sections

May 17, 2017

Bauer bets on enduring strength of print and power chords with launch of Planet Rock

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Bauer has launched a new magazine aimed at music fans called Planet Rock which ties in with the radio station of the same name.

The first 132-page edition features an interview with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and a 17-page special feature on Motorhead.

Timeline

Further editions are due out in July and September but a final decision has yet to be made on the title’s frequency. It is produced by in-house existing editorial staff and freelance contributors.

Editor-in-chief Phil Alexander said: “The idea for Planet Rock Magazine came last year when Ric and I were talking about the incredible community of fans that listen to Planet Rock.

“We got excited about creating a magazine that reflected how they use and discover music, and which also reflected their conversations.

“That’s how we ended up shaping Planet Rock magazine: by listening to that community and creating a magazine for rock fans like us, featuring the artists that we all love. We hope they’ll enjoy what we’ve come up with.“

Asked why they had decided to launch the title in print and in a declining magazine sector, a Bauer Media spokesperson said: “As the UK’s number one publisher, print is still a key part of our multiplatform offering. We continue to invest in print as a central part of our strategy

“Bauer remains hugely invested in music media, be it radio, print, live events or our music TV joint venture with Channel 4. We will continue to invest in our successful magazine brands Q and MOJO, as well as Kerrang! Radio and Kerrang! TV, and are excited to extend the Planet Rock radio brand into print.”

Planet Rock is priced £5.

Latest UK music magazine sales figures from ABC

Product Total Change Y/Y UK % Actively purchased
Classic Rock 46517 -9.2 30,618 100
Kerrang! 18462 -23.7 16,942 97.9
Metal Hammer 20353 -2.9 12,203 100
Mojo 67518 -4.2 36,060 97.4
NME 308938 0.6 308,190 0.7
Q 40003 -9.2 32,093 92.6
Rock Sound 14057 1 8,509 92.6
Uncut 43235 -9.7 24,062 99.9

