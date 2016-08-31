All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 31, 2016

Barack Obama to guest edit Wired magazine in 'US presidential first'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
US president Barack Obama. Picture: Reuters/Yuri Gripas

Barack Obama will sit in the editor’s chair for an issue of Wired magazine, becoming the first ever sitting American president to guest edit a magazine, according to its publishers.

The 44th president of the United States will take over editorial direction of the monthly glossy for its November issue. Obama is said to have chosen “frontiers” as his theme for the edition.

Editor-in-chief Scott Dadich said: “When the Founders wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, they were at the bleeding edge of Enlightenment philosophy and technology.

“[Benjamin] Franklin was talking about crazy stuff like electricity and communications networks. [Thomas] Paine gave up the copyright to Common Sense so it could get wider publication. [Thomas] Jefferson was radically rethinking design and land use.

“We want to wrestle with the idea of how today’s technology can influence political leadership. And who better to help us explore these ideas than president Obama?”

Former Wired guest-editors include tech billionaire Bill Gates, tennis star Serena Williams and film directors JJ Abrams and Christopher Nolan.

Wired, published by Conde Nast Publications, has an average monthly print circulation in the UK of 54,094 copies, according to the latest ABC figures to the end of June.

No related posts.

Picture: Reuters

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

10 + 16 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Wales weekly editor fights prosecution after naming youth court defendant Wales weekly editor fights prosecution after naming youth court defendant
  2. Andrew Gilligan joins Sunday Times as senior correspondent after Telegraph redundancy Andrew Gilligan joins Sunday Times as senior correspondent after Telegraph redundancy
  3. LBC chief correspondent Tom Swarbrick joins Theresa May PR team as head of broadcasting LBC chief correspondent Tom Swarbrick joins Theresa May PR team as head of broadcasting
  4. Tributes to Guardian's 'brilliant' Europe editor Ian Traynor who has died aged 60 Tributes to Guardian's 'brilliant' Europe editor Ian Traynor who has died aged 60
  5. Facebook's 'trending' news feature now edited by computers rather than humans, up to 18 staff sacked Facebook's 'trending' news feature now edited by computers rather than humans, up to 18 staff sacked

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Click Here for a Discounted Rate

CLOSE