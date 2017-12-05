Bah hiccup! Mirror journalists are limited to five free drinks at Christmas party

Keith Waterhouse must be turning in his grave.

Bosses at the Mirror titles have told journalists they will have to make do with just five drinks on the company at this year’s Christmas Party, in place of the usual fill-your-boots policy.

The move comes as Trinity Mirror is offering staff a 1.5 per cent basic pay rise for 2018 while chief executive Simon Fox bagged a total pay package of £749,000, including pension and benefits, last year.

The free drinks limit is understood to be the first time journalists have had their tipple capped by the company for the festive celebrations, which are due to take place tonight in Canary Wharf.

A Mirror spokesperson had no comment on pay negotiations, but told Press Gazette: “It’s not a five drink limit – it’s five free drinks – once you’ve used your tokens you can buy as many drinks as you like.”

As well as a knees-up, the night is also being used as an opportunity to raise funds for the NSPCC.

The party invite (pictured above) features Mirror editor Lloyd Embley and chief revenue for officer for Trinity Mirror Solutions (the advertising department) Andy Atkinson.